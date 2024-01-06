Is Chelsea v Preston on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup tie

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea host Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup as Mauricio Pochettino’s side eye a deep run in the competition.

A mixed season so far has left the London club out of the chase for the Champions League places, and Pochettino may fancy a shot at silverware in a cup Chelsea have won eight times.

The Premier League side concluded their festive fixtures with back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Luton, while their Championship opponents have struggled of late.

Preston have lost four of their last five games, slipping down the table after a bright start to the season.

When is Chelsea vs Preston?

Chelsea vs Preston is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 6 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, red button and BBC Sport website and app.

Team news

Nicolas Jackson has joined up with the Senegal squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, adding another absentee to a lengthy list of injured individuals at Chelsea. Reece James, Robert Sanchez and Ben Chilwell are just three of nearly a dozen first-team options who remain sidelined, but Enzo Fernandez was fit enough to feature off the bench against Luton and may start in a rotated side.

Robbie Brady remains a doubt for Preston after missing their last three games, while Ryan Lowe could to revert to a back three after starting with a defensive four in consecutive defeats in the club’s last two outings.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Maatsen; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Broja.

Preston XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, McCann, Browne, Millar; Evans, Keane.

Prediction

Chelsea progress. Chelsea 3-1 Preston