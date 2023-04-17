Watch live as Frank Lampard holds press conference ahead of Real Madrid second leg
Watch live as Frank Lampard holds a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
The Blues have a near-impossible task of turning around a 2-0 deficit, having suffered defeat at the Bernabeu in the first leg last week.
Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Los Blancos early on, while Marco Asensio added a second late in the game, which also saw Chelsea reduced to 10 men after Ben Chilwell’s red card.
The Blues head into tomorrow’s return leg following a weekend defeat against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
While they took the lead through Conor Gallagher, goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso condemned Lampard to his third-straight defeat since returning to the dugout as caretaker manager.
Madrid, meanwhile, go into the second leg in a rich vein of form.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Cadiz 2-0 in La Liga at the weekend, with Asensio on the scoresheet once again.
With a two-goal advantage from the first leg, Real are heavy favourites to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will likely face Manchester City, who take a 3-0 lead into their second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
