Watch live as Frank Lampard holds press conference ahead of Real Madrid second leg

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Frank Lampard holds a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The Blues have a near-impossible task of turning around a 2-0 deficit, having suffered defeat at the Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Los Blancos early on, while Marco Asensio added a second late in the game, which also saw Chelsea reduced to 10 men after Ben Chilwell’s red card.

The Blues head into tomorrow’s return leg following a weekend defeat against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

While they took the lead through Conor Gallagher, goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso condemned Lampard to his third-straight defeat since returning to the dugout as caretaker manager.

Madrid, meanwhile, go into the second leg in a rich vein of form.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Cadiz 2-0 in La Liga at the weekend, with Asensio on the scoresheet once again.

With a two-goal advantage from the first leg, Real are heavy favourites to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will likely face Manchester City, who take a 3-0 lead into their second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.