Chelsea can secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League with a win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Emma Hayes’s side have won successive games since their return from the winter break, with a Lauren James hat-trick completing a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

After impressive triumphs against Hacken and Paris FC, Chelsea will be eyeing up their third win of the campaign against bottom-of-the-table Real Madrid who they drew 2-2 against in the group-stage opener back in November.

Madrid are yet to claim three points in a game in this season’s Champions League and must upset the odds in London and see other results go their way if they are to keep alive their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

Fulham v Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Chelsea are still not able to call on the services of captain Millie Bright after the England international picked up a knee injury in November. Sam Kerr, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury earlier in January.

Real Madrid have few injury concerns of note, although they are still without Scotland international Caroline Weir who has been sidelined with a knee injury since September.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Musovic; Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Kaneryd, Kirby, Reiten; James.

Real Madrid XI: Rodriguez; Hernandez, Andres, Sousa, Carmosa; Olofsson, Toletti; Del Castillo, Zornoza, Caicedo; Feller.

Odds

Chelsea 2/7

Draw 4/1

Real Madrid 7/1

Prediction

Chelsea have picked up where they left off after the winter break and should use that momentum to find another win in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid.