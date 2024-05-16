Chelsea suffer ‘painful’ blow after Reece James gets extended ban

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Reece James is set to miss the start of the next Premier League season after his sending off against Brighton.

The Chelsea captain was dismissed at the Amex Stadium after kicking out at Joao Pedro having been introduced as a substitute.

James had been hoping to prove his fitness to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros after an injury-disrupted season, but will miss his club’s final fixture against Bournemouth.

And with this being the full-back’s second red card of the season, his suspension will be upgraded to four matches, stretching into the 2024/25 season. The 24-year-old was also sent off against Newcastle in November.

Chelsea’s win over Brighton leaves them needing only a point to secure sixth spot and European qualification, but manager Mauricio Pochettino rued his club captain’s “painful” sending off.

Reece James was sent off against Brighton ( Action Images via Reuters )

“It’s difficult to give my opinion because I didn’t have time to see the action,” Pochettino said. “But it’s painful [for us] because it’s a fantastic night of football and he’s a really important player.

“Now he is going to miss the next game and a few games next season.”

James has made just five starts this campaign after assuming the Chelsea captaincy last summer amid battles with a hamstring issue.

He made his return against Nottingham Forest last Saturday, providing a vital assist for Nicolas Jackson’s winning goal.

The right-back last featured internationally against Italy in March of last year, and appears an outside bet to make Southgate’s selection for Euro 2024.