Chelsea have won an award for the football club with the “best reputation” – just as the exit of their disgraced former owner Roman Abramovich was confirmed.

Chelsea’s prize was part of the Football Reputation Awards 2021 hosted by the World Sport Organisation. The awards ceremony is designed to “recognise clubs and players who have led the way, setting an example by promoting a better world, and raised awareness of the potential for sport to influence positive change in society”.

The annual awards are voted in secret by a wide cast of players, coaches, referees, executives and journalists around Europe.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante also won the equivalent player award, and by a distance, receiving 62 per cent of the vote, while Chelsea took the club award with 37 per cent of the vote.

The Blues announced the double triumph on social media, just as their new ownership is being ratified. Todd Boehly is the new owner of Chelsea after finally getting the government approval his bid needed, and he is expected to be officially confirmed by the club imminently.

A consortium led by the American businessman and investor – who has an estimated net worth of $4.5bn – has finally been given the green light to take over the club, which was put up for sale by Abramovich in March after the Russian was sanctioned following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boehly teamed up with fellow Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walters, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital.

Chelsea’s reputation took a sizeable nosedive when Abramovich was sancioned over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin. However, it appears the 2021 award was voted for before the war in Ukraine and its subsequent fallout.

Chelsea’s success at the awards was likely influenced by the men’s side winning the Champions League in May, and the women’s side clinched another WSL title.