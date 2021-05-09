Chelsea retained the Women’s Super League title in style with a 5-0 victory over Reading on the season’s final day at Kingsmeadow, earning the win that guaranteed glory thanks to goals from Melanie Leupolz, Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and a double from Fran Kirby.

Leupolz scored after less than 70 seconds to set Emma Hayes’s side on their way, before Sam Kerr linked up with Kirby to add a second before half-time.

Kirby struck her second after the break, before the England international and Kerr combined again as the Australian scored her 21st goal of the WSL campaign to win the Golden Boot award.

Cuthbert prodded home Chelsea’s fifth as the Blues secured their fourth league title in six seasons under Hayes, who face Barcelona in the club’s first Champions League final on Saturday.

Ellen White scored the only goal of the game as second-place Manchester City beat West Ham United but it was not enough to overturn the two-point deficit at the top of the table as City finished runners-up for the fourth year in a row.

Elsewhere it was Bristol City who lost the relegation battle at the bottom after defeat against Brighton.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Birmingham all faced the drop heading into the final day but Bristol’s 3-1 defeat sealed their fate.

More to follow...