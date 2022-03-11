Thomas Tuchel would welcome ‘a message for peace’ on Chelsea shirts

Thomas Tuchel would be open to Chelsea wearing "a message for peace" on their shirts after sponsor Three suspended their deal with the club following the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich's UK assets - including Chelsea - are now frozen, with the west London club handed a special licence to continue with "football-related activities".

Telecommunications company Three announced the suspension of its partnership with the Blues on Thursday, including the removal of its branding from club strips.

And Tuchel, speaking after the Blues' win over Norwich on Thursday evening, said there should always be room for a peaceful message.

“You can always wear a message for peace and it can never be the wrong message,” he said. “Of course maybe the worry is to find enough shirts that we can play with the sanctions! But as long as we have enough shirts and as long as the bus is full of fuel we will arrive and we will be competitive.

"This is what everybody can be sure of and what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in and you are all together.”

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz earned Chelsea all three points at Carrow Road as the team put the off-field drama to one side for the evening.

Tuchel though admits the “noise” surrounding the club is impossible for players and staff to ignore.

“It’s always the best way, to carry on winning,” he added. “It’s maybe a bit more difficult because of the noise. Some players will feel uncertainty, some will maybe be a bit frightened, some will be concerned.

"It’s normal and it’s also not only about the players. We have a lot of people in the staff and the club who are also maybe also worried and scared and uncertain.”