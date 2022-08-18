Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Nick Purewal
Thursday 18 August 2022 14:27
Comments
<p>Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday </p>

Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest action” after an alleged racist incident against Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

South Korea forward Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s top-flight clash.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuses.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text or by barcode on a smartphone.

Recommended

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

“Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.

“We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in