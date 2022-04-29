Todd Boehly's consortium is expected to be named the preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea FC, the PA news agency understands.

The Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner's bid is now expected to win the battle to buy the Blues from Roman Abramovich.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 11th-hour bid for the Stamford Bridge club is thought to have complicated matters on Friday, but US business magnate Boehly is understood to remain on course for success.

Boehly has paired up with fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital in their consortium offer for the Blues.

A spokesperson for Boehly’s consortium refused to comment on Friday evening, but the chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries is thought to have taken a giant step towards becoming the new Chelsea owner.

More follows