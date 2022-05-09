The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) have urged the government to change the rules of its operation license and allow fans of the club to buy tickets for Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have been unable to sell new tickets for home league games since sanctions were levied against Roman Abramovich following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The club were granted a special licence to continue with footballing activities, but left them unable to offer new contracts or complete transfers, along with limits on the amount of money that could be spent on travelling and hosting matches.

Further restrictions on ticketing for the Champions League and FA Cup have subsequently been adjusted, but the limits of fans buying tickets for men’s league fixtures remain and there have been empty seats in recent home games against West Ham and Wolves.

With Abramovich’s sale of the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly reported to be close to completion, the CST have asked the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) to amend the “irrational” restrictions ahead of the club’s home fixtures against Leicester and Watford.

A statement from the CST said: “Terms have been agreed by the Todd Boehly led consortium to acquire Chelsea FC, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. The logic of preventing Chelsea members from purchasing tickets for home Premier League games, therefore, becomes even more tenuous.

“Allowing sales of FA Cup and Champions League tickets, but not those for Premier League, was an irrational decision and punished loyal supporters from attending League home fixtures.

“Given the significant change in circumstances reflected in the ownership announcement, the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust board calls on the DCMS to immediately amend the ‘special licence’ and for tickets to Chelsea’s last two home games this season to be sold by the club to members. Supporters must not be punished.”

Chelsea host Leicester next Thursday before Watford visit Stamford Bridge on the final afternoon of the Premier League season.

Boehly was in the crowd to watch Thomas Tuchel’s side concede a stoppage-time equaliser against Wolves at the weekend, a fixture attended by a crowd just in excess of 30,000.

Terms were announced to have been agreed over Boehly’s purchase of the club in the early hours of Saturday morning.