Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
The Blues will target a forward after clinching Champions League football next season by finishing fourth in the Premier League following victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday
Chelsea have discussed a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, as they hone transfer plans now that they have qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League.
Victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, to round out the Premier League 2024/25 campaign, thanks to Levi Colwill’s goal, has handed Enzo Maresca’s side a boost.
With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the final two games and Marc Guiu just 18 years of age, Chelsea had been left short in attack.
The club are now actively targeting a striker in the market with the French star high on their list, though they also have significant interest in Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.
While Arsenal are considering the former, who has shone for Sporting this season, Manchester United are now expected to sign Delap, leaving Chelsea to extensively discuss a move for Ekitike.
The 22-year-old has scored 22 goals in 45 games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, having made a permanent move from PSG in the summer, after a successful loan.
The French Under-21 international displayed his talent with a superb strike against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-final.
A stumbling block for Chelsea could be Frankfurt’s valuation, with the Bundesliga side ready to demand around €100m (£83.9m) for Ekitike.
But Chelsea's PSR outlook has been greatly bolstered by Champions League qualification, allowing flexibility.
The immediate future for Maresca’s side involves the Conference League final against Real Betis on Wednesday, giving them a chance to add some gloss to their season with silverware.
Then they will travel to the United States for the Club World Cup, with the opening fixture against Mexico’s Leon on 16 June.
