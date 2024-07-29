Support truly

Chelsea might have made six new signings already but there seems to be no sign of a let up with at least two more player arrivals on the horizon.

New manager Enzo Maresca was already keen to add more options to his squad and Saturday’s 4-1 defeat, at the hands of Celtic, will have done little to convince him otherwise.

Maresca, who joined from Leicester City in June, is still awaiting his first win after having to come from behind to draw with League One side Wrexham in midweek, but he’s not too worried about the results so far.

“The biggest difference between us and them was the physical condition,” he said, “It is very clear they are ready to start [their league season] and we have just had our second [pre-season] game and some of our players have only played 45 minutes so the difference was huge.”

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is likely to be the first new face, as he is currently on his way to the US to complete his move to Chelsea after a fee was agreed with Villarreal for the 22-year-old over the weekend.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants more reinforcements after a poor pre-season so far. ( Action Images )

Another player set to arrive at Stamford Bridge is defender Aaron Anselmino, who is due in London for a medical ahead of £17m move, although he is likely to be loaned back to his current club Boca Juniors for the forthcoming season.

According to reports in the Guardian Napoli are open to including Romelu Lukaku in discussions with the Blues over striker Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A side keen to wrap up a move for the Belgium striker.

Lukaku has spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with Inter Milan and Roma respectively and he is believed to be keen on linking up again with former manager Antonio Conte, who took over at Roma last month.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old is expected to return to Cobham to train with the Chelsea players who are not part of the preseason tour to the US.

Another player linked with the Blues is Juventus star Federico Chiesa who is also believed to be on the radar of both Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Italian international’s agent is reported to have flown to London to hold talks with both Chelsea and Tottenham, over a possible move. The winger played 37 games last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting with three more.