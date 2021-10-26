Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has suggested that Chelsea were interested in signing him this summer, but that the French club put an immediate end to any approach.

Marquinhos has represented PSG since 2013, playing under Thomas Tuchel from 2018 until 2020.

The German coach joined Chelsea at the start of this year and was seemingly keen on getting Marquinhos to join him at Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

When asked about Chelsea’s interest in him, Marquinhos told Le Parisien: “No! It wasn’t even an offer. In fact, [PSG] blocked talks straight away.

“It shows the faith they have in me, it is an honour for a club like PSG to put such faith in me.

“The fact that others are interested in me means I am doing well. It gives me the motivation to go on, boost my training sessions and play even better.

“Paris and PSG are the only things on my mind.”

Marquinhos succeeded Thiago Silva as captain at PSG when his fellow Brazil defender joined Chelsea at the start of last season.