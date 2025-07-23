Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Bayern Munich enter race to sign Chelsea target Xavi Simons

The London club are understood to be in talks with Simons’ club RB Leipzig, according to sources close to the player

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 23 July 2025 13:46 BST
Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Chelsea target Xavi Simons, according to reports.

The London club are understood to be in direct talks with Simons’ club RB Leipzig.

However, Chelsea’s negotiations could be complicated by German champions Bayern Munich expressing an interest.

Netherlands international Simons is a Barcelona youth product who moved to Paris St Germain in 2019.

Simons signed a permanent deal with RB Leipzig in January
Simons signed a permanent deal with RB Leipzig in January (Martin Rickett/PA)

He spent a season with PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23 before returning to PSG under a buy-back clause.

He spent the 2023-24 season on loan to RB Leipzig before making the move permanent in January of this year.

Bayern declined to comment regarding Simons. Chelsea have been approached for comment.

It has been reported that Chelsea’s deal for Simons could involve Carney Chukwuemeka moving in the opposite direction.

Chukwuemeka spent the second half of last season on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have already brought in forward Joao Pedro from Brighton for a reported £60million, as well as Jamie Gittens from Dortmund.

Noni Madueke has left the Blues to join Arsenal, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is another to have departed Stamford Bridge so far this summer.

