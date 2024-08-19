Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and more

Support truly

Raheem Sterling is requesting talks about his future at Chelsea after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The England forward was not even on the bench and was surprised to be left out of the squad, with 18-year-old summer signing Marc Guiu one of Maresca’s preferred options.

Sterling had previously started in pre-season training, but the £44m signing found himself out in the cold.

Joao Felix

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix, despite Diego Simeone suggesting he still has a future at Atletico Madrid.

Felix spent part of the 2022-23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move, with the Spanish club reportedly wanting £51.4m for the forward.

But Atletico included him in their squad for their opening La Liga match against Villarreal.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has been in limbo for much of the summer transfer window, and was not in the club’s squad on the matchday programme on Sunday.

There is a strong potential for Gallagher’s fortunes to be linked with Joao Felix, and a deal could see the England international move to Spain in exchange for their player.

Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain ( The FA via Getty Images )

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have received an offer from Napoli for striker Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports have reported.

The bid is a loan with a €30m obligation to buy, but it is a significant loss for the west London club on a player they signed for £100m.

Lukaku had an impressive campaign in Italy last season, scoring 21 goals across all competitions for Roma.

Federico Chiesa

The Mirror has reported that Thiago Motta said Federico Chiesa is no longer part of Juventus’ plans going forward.

The Juventus player has been linked to Chelsea, but also with Liverpool and Newcastle.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka has reportedly been linked with other clubs, including south London side Crystal Palace, but his high wages at Chelsea are likely to be a barrier from other clubs.