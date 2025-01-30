Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although any move is likelier in the summer.

There may also be competition at that point from Manchester United, who have a long-standing interest in the Swiss international.

Chelsea have started to consider their goalkeeping situation after some high-profile errors from current No. 1 Robert Sanchez.

Despite Enzo Maresca publicly backing the Spanish shot-stopper, the Blues have identified Kobel as a candidate who fits a lot of the criteria they prefer in a goalkeeper.

Dortmund are nevertheless resistant to even considering anything for the 27-year-old right now, especially in the midst of a run to the Champions League play-off round, with Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk securing 10th place in the table.

Dortmund will face Sporting CP or Club Brugge for the right to face either Lille or Aston Villa in the last 16.

But should their stance change for the summer, it might spark United into considering a move, too.

They have been monitoring Kobel for some time, and have faced similar issues to Sanchez with Andre Onana’s inconsistent form.

Despite a recent recurrence of errors, however, the Cameroonian is generally seen to have improved over the last year.

And United also have greater priorities in multiple other positions, as Ruben Amorim attempts an overhaul of the squad.

That could yet leave Chelsea with a free run on Kobel, and the challenge of doing business with Dortmund.

Chelsea will welcome Mike Penders, the giant young Belgian goalkeeper this summer in a deal already completed with Genk.

So far, Maresca has stood firm over Sanchez’s position as the first choice goalkeeper, despite competition from Filip Jorgensen.

Maresca said after the defeat to Man City: “We trust Robert for sure but the first one that is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment is Robert.

"For sure, we continue to trust Robert. We trust Robert but now we have one entire week [until the next game], we see the reaction and then we decide for the next game."