Sam Kerr strikes to keep Chelsea top of WSL

Kerr helped her side to victory over the London City Lionesses to keep Chelsea a point clear of Manchester City

Sports Staff
Saturday 01 November 2025 14:25 GMT
Comments
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea remain top of the Women's Super League after a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses at Stamford Bridge.

Ellie Carpenter scored her first goal for the Blues six minutes in after finishing at the back post from Sandy Baltimore's low cross.

A tight battle followed but Sam Kerr wrapped up three points in stoppage time after capitalising on a mistake at the back to chip the ball over Elene Lete and hand London City a fourth WSL defeat this season.

"I'm really pleased with the result and the performance,” Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor told Sky Sports. “It's never easy to win a game after the international break. You don't have time to prepare the way you want. We didn't have the energy we wanted to have in the first half. It was a team performance and a good result.

"As a whole, we had a really good game defensively. We didn't concede a lot, we kept a clean sheet. It's a good result."

Bompastor's side remain unbeaten at the top of the standings with six league wins so far and they stay one point ahead of Manchester City, who beat West Ham 1-0.

Aoba Fujino gave Manchester City victory over West Ham
Aoba Fujino gave Manchester City victory over West Ham (Getty Images)

Aoba Fujino opened the scoring for City in the 26th minute and they nearly had a second when Gracie Prior hit the crossbar after the break.

Victory extends City's winning run to six straight WSL games, while West Ham stay bottom of the table without a point after seven games.

PA

