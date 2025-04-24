When can Chelsea win the Women’s Super League title?
The Blues are closing in on a sixth consecutive WSL title and first under Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea are closing in on a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title, and the first under Sonia Bompastor.
The Blues defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night to move six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, with both teams having played 19 matches and having three left to play.
Having won the League Cup earlier this season and with the FA Cup final to come later this month, Chelsea could win the ‘Treble’ under the French coach
They require a comeback against Barcelona to reach the Women’s Champions League final following a 4-1 defeat in the semi-final first leg.
But the WSL title looks to be heading back to west London once again, and it could be all over by as early as Wednesday evening.
When can Chelsea win the WSL?
The title could be sealed for Chelsea as soon as Wednesday 30 April, if the Blues win away to Manchester United and Arsenal fail to beat Aston Villa.
With both London teams in Women’s Champions League action on Sunday, Arsenal go to Aston Villa for a 6pm kick-off on Wednesday evening. The Gunners can delay Chelsea’s title celebrations with a win.
But if they draw or lose, Chelsea will win the title with a victory over Marc Skinner’s side, who are third in the table. This will also be a dress rehearsal for the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday May 18.
Should both Chelsea and Arsenal emerge victorious on Wednesday, it is possible for Chelsea to seal the title on Sunday 4 May away to Tottenham Hotspur. A win, or draw, would be enough.
Even if Chelsea lose at Tottenham and Arsenal fail to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 5 May, the title race would be over with one week to spare.
Remaining Women’s Super League fixtures
Chelsea: Played 19, Points 51
vs Man Utd (a) - 30 April
vs Tottenham (a) - 4 May
vs Liverpool (h) - 10 May
Arsenal: Played 19, Points 45
vs Aston Villa (a) - 30 April
vs Brighton (a) - 5 May
vs Man Utd (h) - 10 May
