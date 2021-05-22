Danny Rowe at the double as Chesterfield hit back to beat Dagenham

Danny Rowe scored twice, including a late penalty, as Chesterfield boosted their Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-1 comeback win over Dagenham

Striker Rowe fired home from the spot three minutes from time to keep the Spireites in seventh position following Callum Reynolds’ handball.

Defender Liam Gordon tapped home the Daggers’ 29th-minute opener, before Rowe found the bottom right corner to level seven minutes before the break.

Victory for Chesterfield makes it 10 points from the last 12 available, with their cause helped by Joey Jones being dismissed for a second yellow card with 13 minutes remaining.