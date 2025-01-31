Friday’s briefing: Man Utd, Tottenham and Rangers into Europa League last 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League to end the league phase unbeaten, while Tottenham struck three times in the second half to follow them through with a win over Elfsborg.

Rangers completed a clean sweep of British teams to avoid the play-offs after they beat Union Saint-Gilloise and results elsewhere meant the Scottish side pinched eighth spot.

Arsenal landed themselves in hot water for not controlling their players after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial sending off last weekend, while Chloe Kelly returned to the Gunners on loan from Manchester City on Women’s Super League transfer deadline day.

United finish unbeaten

Kobbie Mainoo put on a show as he scored and assisted in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over FCSB in Romania as Ruben Amorim saw United end the league phase campaign with five straight wins.

United were already certain of a place in knockout phase heading into their eighth and final league match, but their second-half performance was rewarded with goals from Diogo Dalot and Mainoo to ensure they progressed straight to the last 16.

The Red Devils were the only team in the competition to remain unbeaten through their eight matches and victory sealed a third-placed finish in the new-look 36-team league phase.

Kids shine for Spurs

Academy graduates Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore all claimed first goals in Tottenham colours which helped them to a 3-0 win over Elfsborg and secured the club’s passage into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spurs only needed a point to avoid next month’s play-off phase and Scarlett and Ajayi climbed off the bench to help Ange Postecoglou secure a much-needed victory.

Scarlett scored four minutes after his second-half introduction with a superb header for his first Tottenham goal on his 18th appearance.

Ajayi, a regular for the Under-21s, followed it up with a superb second six minutes from time before Moore sealed the points to help Spurs claim fourth spot in the league phase.

Rangers sneak through

Rangers edged through to the last 16 of the Europa League with a nervy 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin scored his first goal of the season with a header in the 21st minute and fit-again winger Vaclav Cerny doubled that lead soon after the break with a drive.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s Belgian side, who started the night on 11 points, the same as their hosts, had their chances against a Gers defence and defender Kevin MacAllister reduced the deficit in the 84th minute but Rangers held out for the win.

Several other results had to go the Light Blues’ way in order for them to go straight through to the last 16, and they did with Rangers finishing in eighth.

Arsenal charged

Arsenal have been charged with failing to control their players in the wake of Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial sending-off during their victory over Wolves last Saturday.

Gunners players surrounded referee Michael Oliver following the dismissal, which has since been overturned following an appeal.

The FA said in a statement: “Arsenal FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Saturday, 25 January.

“The club allegedly failed to ensure that its players did not behave in an improper manner around the 43rd minute.”

Oliver’s decision was widely criticised by pundits, with Alan Shearer calling it “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”.

The FA released its written reasons for overturning the decision on Thursday, confirming Lewis-Skelly’s challenge should not have been considered “serious foul play”.

Chloe Kelly is a Gunner again

England forward Chloe Kelly returned to Arsenal on loan from Manchester City.

Kelly, 27, is back with the Gunners having come through the club’s academy, making 19 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2018 before joining Everton.

During her time at City, Kelly won both the FA Cup and League Cup, but the Euro 2022 winner had made only one start in the Women’s Super League this season.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said on the club website: “Chloe is an exciting attacking player and will be a great addition to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

What’s on today?

Attention turns back to the Championship where Preston take the short trip across Lancashire to neighbours Blackburn in a derby at Ewood Park.

Play-off chasing Blackburn have stuttered recently and have won just once from their last nine outings but victory on Friday could lift them back into the top six.