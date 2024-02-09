Gareth Taylor confident Manchester City can keep Chloe Kelly amid PSG links

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has expressed his confidence that Chloe Kelly will stay with the club following speculation about her future.

The Daily Mail this week reported that Paris St Germain want to sign England winger Kelly, whose current City deal runs to 2025, this summer.

Taylor told a press conference on Friday: “I’m really confident (Kelly will remain a City player).

“But at the end of the day these things happen, when players are doing well you get these rumours that come out. How true they are, I’m not too sure, how much propaganda’s involved.

“But we try to just normalise things and make sure the players keep their feet on the floor.

“We’re doing well at the moment, we’re on a really good run of form, but we have to continue in that same vein, we have to keep pushing to improve and Chloe is one of those players.

“Yes, she’s playing well at the moment, but there’s a lot to come from her I feel and with Chloe you have a really good personality to work with and someone who is hungry to learn.”

Kelly, famously scorer of England’s extra-time winner in the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley, has netted eight times in all competitions this season for City – who have won their last seven Women’s Super League games and are second in the table.

Asked how important for the team’s development it was that players like Kelly and fellow Lionesses forward Lauren Hemp stay with City, Taylor said: “Of course, it’s massive and we’re working so hard, like all of the other teams will be, to retain their best players.

“But at the end of the day it’s a free world and if players are not excited about what we’re doing, or players at other clubs are not excited about what they’re doing, of course that’s when their heads can get turned a little bit.

“We have our levels we’ll go to, we have our way of working that I think is great and one of the reasons why these players are being talked about.

“For us it’s about coming to an agreement that suits everyone, which I think is really important, and life goes on.

“If players leave, which we’ve seen has happened to us, has happened to other teams, life goes on, we continue in the same vein.

“Of course we want people who are committed to being here at the club. We have that at this moment in time.

“With Lauren, there’s been a bit of speculation, but I think her performances have been top class, she’s been amazing.”

Taylor was speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Arsenal.