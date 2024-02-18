Chris Coleman emerges as strong contender for Ireland job as Lee Carsley stalls

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman is now considered a strong candidate for the Republic of Ireland senior men’s job, as the country’s federation attempts to secure a permanent appointment before next March’s international break.

England’s Under-21 coach Lee Carsley has long been the favoured choice, and seen as an ideal option, but the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have been unable to strike a deal with the former midfielder.

The Independent understands that option isn’t completely closed off, but it would at this point take a lot for Carsley to be persuaded.

That has seen Ireland explore other options, and Coleman has emerged both from his history of success with Wales and an Irish connection through his father, who was from Dublin.

Coleman also spoken of potentially managing the Irish team in the past.

He significantly overachieved in taking Wales to the semi-final of Euro 2016, although this was with a world-class player like Gareth Bale at his peak.

Such an appointment would appear to go against the FAI’s ideal for the next appointment to be an on-pitch progressive coach, given Coleman is seen as more old-fashioned.

Coleman, who managed Sunderland after leaving Wales in 2017, had his last coaching spell with Greek side Atromitos, which ended in October 2023.