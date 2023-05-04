Retiring Chris Gunter to become Wales national team development coach

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Gunter will join the Wales staff as a national team development coach after announcing his retirement from playing at the end of the season.

Gunter was part of Rob Page’s coaching team for European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia in March, and his new part-time role will provide support for young Wales players as they transition into senior football.

The 33-year-old will take up the role following AFC Wimbledon’s final game of the Sky Bet League Two season at Grimsby on Monday.

“After taking some time for consideration, I’m announcing my retirement from professional football at the end of the season,” Gunter wrote on social media.

“I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have enjoyed the highs and lows of the past 17/18 years.

“Over 700 games have brought many challenges and opportunities which through all of it I’ve always given my absolute all.

“I feel ready and excited for the next chapter of my career. I’m hugely thankful to the FAW, and Rob Page especially.

“Having completed my coaching badges, I will begin my new role from the summer.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to work alongside Rob and the staff.”

Gunter won 109 caps for Wales, a figure surpassed only in the men’s game by Gareth Bale’s 111 appearances.

He became the first Wales men’s player to win a century of caps in March 2021.

Newport-born Gunter made over 600 appearances at club level for Cardiff, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Reading, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon.