Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Kamara, the beloved former footballer and television presenter, has revealed the profound impact of his apraxia of speech diagnosis, stating he saw his life "flash before my eyes" amid significant mental health struggles.

The 67-year-old, widely recognised for his vibrant contributions to Sky Sports News’s Soccer Saturday, publicly shared his diagnosis in 2022.

This rare neurological disorder significantly slows down both his speech and thought processes, presenting considerable personal and professional challenges.

Following a challenging period that saw him depart from his long-standing role on Soccer Saturday in 2022 after 24 years, and later explore his condition in the poignant ITV documentary 'Lost For Words', Kamara is now embarking on a new venture.

He is set to tour with his long-time friend and fellow broadcaster, Ben Shephard, for their live show, "Ben And Kammy’s Unbelievable Tour", scheduled for next year.

open image in gallery Kamara is set to go on tour with Ben Shephard next year (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Reflecting on his journey and the opportunity ahead, Kamara shared: "I saw my life flash before my eyes, and I got a second opportunity, so it’s the best thing in the world to go around with one of my best mates and do it all."

The tour promises an intimate and candid look into their respective careers, featuring untold backstage anecdotes and memorable mishaps from their time in broadcasting.

Tipping Point presenter Shephard expressed his deep admiration for Kamara’s resilience, adding: "I’ll never be able to express how much Kammy means to me. His biggest opponent has been his condition — and his biggest victory is standing on a stage and sharing his story. Being beside him is a privilege."

Kamara, who made a welcome return to live football reporting on Boxing Day last year, has been commendably open about his mental health and career shifts since his diagnosis.

His extensive collaborations with Shephard include presenting Sky Sports’ Goals On Sunday, ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK, and their popular "Proper Football" podcast.

The "Unbelievable Tour" will visit key cities across the UK, including Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, London, and Manchester, commencing on 5 February and concluding on 14 June.

Tickets for the highly anticipated shows will be available for pre-sale on 4 December at 10am, with general sale following on 5 December at 10am.