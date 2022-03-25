Chris Kamara thanks fans for support after revealing speech disorder diagnosis

Presenter and football pundit Chris Kamara has thanked fans for the support they have shown him after he revealed his apraxia of speech diagnosis.

Kamara told supporters of his condition on social media and he was sent thousands of replies including some from his Soccer Saturday colleagues. He appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday and spoke more about his condition and highlighted his gratitude for his fans.

“It was incredible, today’s a good day, today I think I’m fine, I don’t know how I sound but it seems as if I’m okay,” Chris said.

“I’m not really sure about how it comes out because if I explain my Apraxia, it’s like we take for granted the fact that when we think and coming through our speech, it’s comfortable, it’s easy, it’s natural.

“My Apraxia when it’s bad stops those signals from that brain going to that mouth so it slows it’s down. In fact, at times it slurs the words as well. So people are looking and thinking, ‘Is he alright? Is he drunk?’ So when I put out the message after Soccer Saturday, I never in a million years expected that response.

“But everyone has been so brilliant, so kind. People have got in touch who I haven’t spoken to for 30 years to wish me well.”

He added he is seeing a speech therapist to try and help his ability to speak.

“The brain is such a complex part of you that it’s hard to say whether it is the thyroid that’s brought this on, will it get better in time?

“I’m trying to use parts of my brain now that allows me to speak fluently. So I’m with speech therapist and I’m with another therapist who’s trying his best, so it’s quite incredible really.”