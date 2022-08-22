Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lincoln City have suspended forward Chris Maguire indefinitely following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year.

He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct charge.

The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at former clubs Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.

“Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.”

Maguire, who was capped twice by Scotland in 2011, joined the Imps last summer and has made three appearances in all competitions this season.

A statement from the League One club read: “Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.”