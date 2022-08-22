Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules
The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches
Lincoln City have suspended forward Chris Maguire indefinitely following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules.
The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year.
He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct charge.
The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at former clubs Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.
“Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement.
“It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.”
Maguire, who was capped twice by Scotland in 2011, joined the Imps last summer and has made three appearances in all competitions this season.
A statement from the League One club read: “Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies