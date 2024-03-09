Chris Wilder impressed as his battling Blades bounce back from Arsenal humbling

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Wilder watched Sheffield United draw 2-2 at Bournemouth, then praised them for bouncing back from the heavy loss to Arsenal.

The Blades looked to be heading for only their second away win of the season as goals from Gustavo Hamer and captain Jack Robinson gave them a 2-0 lead in Dorset.

However, Bournemouth netted twice in the last 16 minutes through Dango Ouattara and Enes Unal to rescue a Premier League point.

Wilder, whose team were beaten 6-0 at home by the Gunners, said: “We rolled over on Monday so any sort of result today off the back of what happened would have been a good a good result and we’ve got that.

“We are off the bottom and it was like a war zone at the end, with bodies everywhere. Everybody had cramp.

“I said this morning that the players needed to show more and that it was about attitude over ability.

“The narrative from everybody is that we are done and I don’t think that was the case today. We just have to fight and battle away for it and who knows what happens between now and the end of the season?

He continued: “We have to just keep going and look at that next performance. We have got nine or 10 games left, that’s a quarter of the season.

“Hopefully this will give us a little bit more belief going into the next home game.”

In a pulsating game where the two teams racked up 45 shots between them, Bournemouth were awarded a penalty with just 14 minutes played after Tom Davies clumsily brought down Dominic Solanke from behind.

Solanke stepped up in search of his 15th Premier League goal of the season but lost his footing just as he was about to address the ball, ballooning it over the crossbar off his standing left foot.

The home side’s misery was compounded when United took the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute as Hamer fired into the roof off the net after Jaydon Bogle’s initial effort had been parried out by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

In the 64th minute Neto punched a corner against Solanke’s back, sending the ball kindly into the path of Robinson at the far post and the centre-back fired home off the inside off the post.

The luckless Solanke had a close-range goal ruled out for his handball following a VAR review, but they did pull a goal back 16 minutes from time when Ouattara was left totally unmarked to head in Ryan Christie’s corner from four yards.

Unal then rifled home at the far post in the first minute of added time to claim his first goal in English football and break the Blades’ hearts after they had failed to properly clear a corner.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: “I don’t think it was a good result for us. We wanted the three points.

“We finished the game a lot stronger than they did and created some chances but could not get the third goal.”