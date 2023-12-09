Chris Wilder hails ’emotional’ Sheffield United win after beating Brentford

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted his first win back in charge was “emotional” after beating Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

The decisive moment came on the stroke of half-time when James McAtee superbly curled into the top corner for his first Premier League goal.

Wilder’s side had chances to put the game to bed through Anis Slimane, who saw his one-on-one effort saved by Mark Flekken before lashing another effort into the side-netting.

Bramall Lane celebrated victory after Stuart Attwell blew for full-time after a late handball call to earn United their second success of the season.

Wilder was glad to get his first win out of the way on his return to the club.

He said: “It was really emotional because that first win is huge for everybody.

“I’d have been desperately disappointed (if Sheffield United conceded) for the amount of effort they’ve put in.

“The word we use is suffer and the club has had to suffer this season, nationally we know what the narrative is, we are not daft, we listen to pundits and commentators about certain aspects. It’s our job to change that.”

Wilder felt his side could have sealed victory in the second half but spurned opportunities which gave the visitors a chance of an equaliser.

He added: “The only disappointing thing is we didn’t put the game to bed and we’ve all been in that position.

“We took a step into them and then we had to suffer at the end of the second half to put our bodies on the line and keep the ball out of the net and that’s the most simplistic way of doing it.

“It’s a quick turnaround especially with the amount of energy we put into the game and the emotional energy with what’s happened this week with the manager leaving and what that does to players and staff.”

Brentford top scorer Bryan Mbeumo picked up an ankle injury in their midweek defeat to Brighton and boss Thomas Frank admitted his presence was missed.

He said: “Of course he was a big miss.

“Take any of the top producers out of any of the top sides and they will also feel it but it is what it is and it is up to me to find solutions for it.

“We are trying and sometimes it doesn’t succeed the first time, hopefully we get another chance on Sunday (against Aston Villa).”