Chris Wood joins Nottingham Forest from Newcastle as 24th signing of season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Wood has become Nottingham Forest’s 24th signing of the season after joining on loan from Newcastle.

The 31-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign at the City Ground and the move will become a permanent one until the summer of 2024 if certain conditions are met.

He leaves St James’ Park after 12 months, having joined from Burnley for £25million and played a big part in Newcastle’s survival.

But he has fallen down the pecking order behind Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak and will get regular action under Steve Cooper at Forest following a long-term injury to Taiwo Awoniyi.

“It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here,” the New Zealand international said.

“Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

“You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way. It’s a project that’s going in the right direction.

“It’s a club looking up rather than anything else, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it’s a squad that’s pulling together.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, so hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together.”