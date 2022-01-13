Eddie Howe explains why Newcastle signed £20m striker Chris Wood

Eddie Howe believes the “physicality and character” of new signing Chris Wood will make him a key part of Newcastle United’s bid to stay in the Premier League next season.

Wood joined Newcastle on Thursday in a £20m transfer from relegation-threatened rivals Burnley, and will add to an attacking unit which already contains Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle.

Wood, the most expensive 30-year-old in Premier League history, has been nursing a groin injury but is hopeful of being available for Newcastle’s important meeting with another club fighting at the bottom of the table, Watford, at St James’ Park on Saturday.

“Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here,” said Howe, who can lift Newcastle out of the bottom three with victory over Claudio Ranieri’s Watford.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.”

The New Zealand international Wood scored 49 Premier League goals in 144 appearances under Sean Dyche at Burnley, and is excited to get going at a new club after four and a half years in Lancashire.

“I have played at St. James’ Park a few times and it’s an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special,” Wood said.

“The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can’t wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us.”