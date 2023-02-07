Christian Atsu ‘remains missing’ in rubble after Turkey earthquake - latest updates
More than 1,400 people have died after a significant earthquake and reports suggest members of Turkish football club Hatayspor have been caught in the disaster
Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.
A 7.8 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake. A major rescue operation is underway in the region with more than 1,000 people dead and many more injured or missing.
Reports in Turkey suggest that Atsu, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, is among them. The Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped. Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”
Follow latest updates below as the search operation continues.
Christian Atsu ‘remains missing’ in latest updates
The earlier report from the Guardian has now been updated to reflect Christian Atsu has not yet been found.
One similar report out of Portugal stated Atsu had been taken to hospital with a foot injury and breathing difficulties, but the Guardian’s edited story now says “remain unconfirmed” by Atsu’s club Hatayspor.
Conflicting reports over Christian Atsu status
Christian Atsu was located alive in the rubble and “transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties,” reports the Guardian.
There has not yet been a formal announcement from Atsu’s club, Hatayspor, though, and Goal.com report the most recent update coming via Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Lutfu Savas, honorary president of Hatayspor, who stated: “The search and rescue efforts for Atsu are unfortunately continuing.”
Christian Atsu located and taken to hospital after earthquake
Another update from Saddick Adams - his management team have relayed information that Christian Atsu has been “found and taken to the hospital”.
A statement is expected overnight.
Christian Atsu latest: Hayatspor confirm they are “still trying to reach” winger and sporting director
Ghana-based outlet Joy Sports spoke with journalist Kadir Onur in Istanbul, where Atsu was discussed.
Within the past hour, the update was that there was no direct confirmation of precisely where the winger was and that he, along with Tanur Savut, remained under the rubble.
Separately, Joy Sports report the vice president of Hayatspor, Mustapha Ozat, issuing a statement to say all staff and players had now been accounted for with the exception of Savut and Atsu.
“[They] are still under the rubble. We are still trying to reach them,” Ozat is quoted as saying.
Christian Atsu latest update - more players reported in collapsed building
Journalist Saddick Adams has reported that further players were in the same building which collapsed, along with Christian Atsu.
While there is no direct confirmation they are all from Hatayspor, teammate Burak Oksuz was earlier rescued from the rubble.
Adams reports that as well as Atsu, nine additional players and two club officials were on the ninth floor of the building, with three players and one official so far accounted for from the group.
Ghanaian football federation releases statement with Christian Atsu reportedly missing
The Ghanaian Football Association has released this statement with Christian Atsu’s condition unknown after the earthquakes in Turkey.
“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news.”
Death toll climbs to more than 2,300 in Turkey and Syria
Search and rescue teams continue to seek survivors amidst the rubble on a tragic day in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The revised death toll is now more than 2,300.
This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria, writes our International Correspondent, the incomaprable Bel Trew.
Christian Atsu missing after earthquake in Turkey
Earlier today, Newcastle United tweeted their hope for some positive news after reports that their former player Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble in Turkey.
Atsu scored three Premier League goals during his time with the club, which was 2017 to 2021
Where did the Turkish earthquake strike?
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.
The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
At least 20 aftershocks follows, with another major earthquake – measuring at least 7.5 magnitude – striking central Turkey hours later
Hatayspor’s Sam Adekugbe confirms he is safe
We still wait for an update on Christian Atsu, but there is good news on one of the Ghana winger’s Hatayspor teammates.
Posting on Instagram, London-born Canada international Sam Adekugbe appears to have confirmed that he is safe.
