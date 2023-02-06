Footballer Christian Atsu trapped ‘under rubble’ after Turkey earthquake, reports say - latest updates
More than 1,400 people have died after a significant earthquake and reports suggest members of Turkish football club Hatayspor have been caught in the disaster
Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.
A 7.8 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake. A major rescue operation is underway in the region with more than 1,000 people dead and many more injured or missing.
Reports in Turkey suggest that Atsu, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, is among them. The Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped. Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”
Football clubs and players tweet support for those affected by earthquake
At least 1,700 people are now reported to have died in this morning’s two major earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
Liverpool are among the clubs to have tweeted support for the region’s people:
Newcastle have tweeted their hope for some positive news after reports that their former player Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble in Turkey.
Atsu scored three Premier League goals during his time with the club.
Malatyaspor president denies report goalkeeper is dead
Hacı Ahmet Yaman, the new president of Malatyaspor, has refuted reports that Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan is dead, saying that they “do not reflect the truth”.
Where did the Turkish earthquake strike?
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.
The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
At least 20 aftershocks follows, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6
Midfielder Ergun safe
More good news on a Hatayspor player: Onur Ergurn has posted on social media that reports that he is missing were incorrect.
“Thank you very much to everyone who called and asked,” the midfiedler said. “The news is not true. I’m fine.
“I can’t answer the phone because there is a network problem. Get well soon to all of us.”
Malatyaspor goalkeeper also yet to be reached
Further inland, there are fears for the safety of Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, who authorities have yet to been able to reach.
Hatayspor player ‘pulled out of the rubble’ after earthquake in Turkey
There is good news on two other Hatayspor players: defender Burak Öksüz was pulled out of the rubble earlier on Monday, while Bertug Yildirim has confirmed that he is ok.
“Thank you to everyone who called,” the young striker said. “I’m doing fine.”
Kerim Alici is another reportedly safe and well.
We will bring you more news on Christian Atsu as we get it. Hatayspor are based in Antakya in Turkey’s southernmost province, just a few kilometres from the Syrian border and close to the earthquake’s epicentre near the city of Gaziantep.
Major earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria
The head of Turkey’s disaster agency has announced an updated death toll of 1,014 after two major seismic events.
Earlier, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 5,000 people were confirmed to have been injured in what is believed to be the country’s worst natural disaster since at least 1939.
This is, of course, a fast moving and tragic situation - my colleague Stuti Mishra has all the latest news on the wider picture:
Second earthquake strikes Turkey after death toll from first crosses 1,500 – live
Second earthquake rocks Turkey after region records highest magnitude earthquake since 1939, reducing buildings near Gaziantep to rubble – with families crushed in their sleep
Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, a sports presenter and journalist based in Istanbul, adds that the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, is also missing, with search and rescue teams seeking the two men.
