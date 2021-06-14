‘We all play for Christian’: Denmark players vow to do ‘something special’ at Euro 2020 for teammate

Denmark are determined to do “something special” for Christian Eriksen as they press with plans to play on at Euro 2020 without their teammate.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Dane’s opening fixture against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains stable with his teammates in contact with him.

The players now must try and focus on the remainder of the tournament which continues with a game against Belgium on Thursday.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were,” goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said.

“I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”

Schmeichel said he had also visited Eriksen at the hospital.

“It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there,” he added. “It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot”.

Schmeichel and other players were meeting the press for the first time since the match against Finland, which the Danes lost 0-1.

Denmark still has a chance of reviving their Euro 2020 hopes in the final two Group B games against the Belgians and then Russia on 21 June.

“We all play for Christian. That’s for sure,” Danish player Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg added.

Additional reporting by Reuters