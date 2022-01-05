Christian Eriksen: I died for five minutes after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen says he “died for five minutes” while representing Denmark in a Euro 2020 group match against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch before his teammates and medics rushed to help him. He suffered a cardiac arrest but was revived and taken to hospital. The 29-year-old said the outpouring of love from fans blew him away.

“It was amazing that so many people felt a need to write or send flowers,” he told Danish broadcaster DR. “It had an impact on so many people, and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.

“At the hospital, they kept saying I’d received more and more flowers. It was weird, because I didn’t expect people to send flowers because I’d died for five minutes. It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone, and it’s been a big help to me to receive all those best wishes. And people still write to me.

“I’ve thanked people I’ve met in person. I’ve thanked the doctors, my teammates and their families in person.

“But all the fans who’ve sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers, or who’ve come up to me on the street both in Italy and Denmark, I thank them all for the support I got from all over the world that helped me through this.”

The star has had his contract at Inter Milan cancelled as he is now fitted with a device that doesn’t allow him to play in the Serie A. However, he says he wants to return to the pitch in club and international football with a move to England potentially on the cards.

Eriksen used to play for Tottenham and he clocked up 51 goals in 226 Premier League appearances. The midfielder’s agent says it would be like coming home for the star to return to the league.

Martin Schoots told the BBC: “Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism.”