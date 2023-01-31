Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Eriksen will be out for three months with the ankle injury sustained against Reading on Saturday.

Manchester United will be without the midfielder, who was hurt in a shocking challenge by Reading striker Andy Carroll, until late April or early May.

It means Eriksen will miss the Carabao Cup final, if United reach it, and their Europa League tie against Barcelona, though the Premier League club are hopeful he could be back before the end of the season.

Eriksen has made 33 appearances since joining United on a free transfer from Brentford last summer, scoring two goals.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player has seven assists in the Premier League, putting him behind only Kevin de Bruyne, and has formed a fine partnership with Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s team.

United’s boss will be able to turn to Fred and Scott McTominay as alternatives at the heart of his midfield, while Donny van de Beek is out injured for the rest of the season.

Along with their search for silverware in the League Cup, Eriksen will be a miss in United’s push for a top-four finish in the top flight.