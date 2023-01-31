Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christian Eriksen injury: Manchester United midfielder set for lengthy absence

The Dane has been the regular midfield partner for Casemiro under Erik ten Hag

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 31 January 2023 12:22
Comments
(Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen will be out for three months with the ankle injury sustained against Reading on Saturday.

Manchester United will be without the midfielder, who was hurt in a shocking challenge by Reading striker Andy Carroll, until late April or early May.

It means Eriksen will miss the Carabao Cup final, if United reach it, and their Europa League tie against Barcelona, though the Premier League club are hopeful he could be back before the end of the season.

Eriksen has made 33 appearances since joining United on a free transfer from Brentford last summer, scoring two goals.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan player has seven assists in the Premier League, putting him behind only Kevin de Bruyne, and has formed a fine partnership with Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s team.

Recommended

United’s boss will be able to turn to Fred and Scott McTominay as alternatives at the heart of his midfield, while Donny van de Beek is out injured for the rest of the season.

Along with their search for silverware in the League Cup, Eriksen will be a miss in United’s push for a top-four finish in the top flight.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in