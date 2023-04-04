Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Eriksen is closing in on a comeback for Manchester United after more than two months on the sidelines.

The Denmark midfielder, who has been out since January with an ankle injury, is back in training, though he will not feature in Wednesday’s match against Brentford. He could return against Sevilla in the Europa League next week.

Manager Erik ten Hag admitted United have missed Eriksen and Casemiro, who has missed their last two matches as he serves a four-game ban for his second sending-off of the season.

United have won 11 of the last 13 games Eriksen played and the summer signing should be back soon. “Not for tomorrow but he’s returning into team training,” Ten Hag said. “So we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress.”

Ten Hag fielded Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes in midfield in Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle when they were without Casemiro and Eriksen.

“They are two quality players,” the United manager added. “Games will be decided always in midfield. When you miss two quality players it’s clear. But you have a squad; if you don’t have them you still have to win.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who missed the Newcastle game because of illness, should be available again as Ten Hag looks for an improved performance. “We had a very bad performance,” he said. “The opponent wanted it more than us.”

Luke Shaw signed a four-year contract on Tuesday and Ten Hag welcomed that, saying: “I think it’s a good message. He is doing really well this season. I am really happy with him. He’s a modern left back but can also play centre-back. He matches the standards we want to have.”