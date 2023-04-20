Christian Eriksen is Manchester United’s secret weapon in Sevilla showdown

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If Manchester United find themselves in the position of needing to respond to a dramatic setback, Christian Eriksen feels an apt figure to turn to. In the last two years, he has diced with tragedy but may end the season with the triumph of a treble. In the last three months, there was the fear his season might be over after a shocking challenge by Andy Carroll. But he has a propensity to stage comebacks, often sooner than anticipated. They can go better than most expect.

It is a habit that could come in handy for United in Seville. They were 2-0 up and cruising when Eriksen entered the fray at Old Trafford last week. Half an hour later, they had lost Lisandro Martinez for the season – Raphael Varane, who had gone off earlier, was then ruled out for several weeks – and conceded two goals which to add to the sense that events had taken on a life of their own, were both own goals. It might not quite make Sevilla, the six-time champions, favourites against a depleted United team at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but a tie is suddenly in the balance.

“In the last 30 minutes we became passive,” rued Erik ten Hag. “It is not acceptable, we know that. When you only play a game for 60 minutes you get punished.” The Dutchman has often shown a sure touch with his substitutions this season but he was criticised for his changes last week, for handing Sevilla the impetus when removing Bruno Fernandes and Antony because, he said, the referee told him each was a foul away from a red card.

Yet even then there may have been a benefit. Eriksen’s cameo was his second since his return. Parachuted back into the starting 11 three days later, when Marcel Sabitzer was injured in the warm-up at the City Ground, he made it look effortless. “Luckily the medical staff has done well and kept me in good shape,” he said modestly; it is, of course, not the first time the various doctors have come to his aid.

A classy display against Nottingham Forest extended an outstanding record. Fernandes, Casemiro and Eriksen have started 17 games together and United have won 15 of them. “This midfield is one of the best I have been a part of,” said Eriksen. “They are two very good football players; for me it is easy to fill in the extra gap between them.”

The statistics would be a good omen for the Sevilla rematch, except for the suspension Fernandes rather harshly incurred for a handball. It means Eriksen assumes a greater importance, both to create and to lead. Martinez and Varane may yet be joined on the sidelines by Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, fit enough to travel but not yet guaranteed to feature. Ten Hag felt his side got drawn into individual battles too easily in the first leg and a hostile crowd will apply more pressure. Eriksen, a picture of quiet serenity, has the temperament as well as the talent to deal with it. “His ability, his reading of the game, finding the positions, his composure on the ball, his final pass, his experience in Europe, playing big games,” said Ten Hag, listing what the Dane brings.

Eriksen’s ankle injury may yet have a hidden advantage for United. When he was sidelined at the end of January, they embarked on a swift search for a replacement. Sabitzer, borrowed from Bayern on the last day of the window, was the star turn against Sevilla last week, with a fine brace. Now they could team up in Fernandes’ absence.

Eriksen’s matter-of-fact demeanour makes his presence feel less remarkable. If Casemiro was the catalytic signing last summer, the Dane was the bargain, the free transfer who, earlier in the season, was second only to Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League assists. The unusual career trajectory – Tottenham, Inter Milan, Brentford, United – in part reflects a career unlike any other, one shaped by the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch in Euro 2020.

Eriksen has always had a grounded normality. He returned the same, with the same ambitions. “Looking back a year ago, I was dreaming about being where I am today,” Eriksen said. “Back then it was just a dream of being back playing football and then of course taking step by step and just being the best version of a football player you can be. I was lucky at the time that the manager wanted me to come here. Where we are now, already with a trophy, and aim for two more then it would be good fun.”

And if a couple of injuries and a pair of own goals seemed disastrous at the time, Eriksen is well placed to put it all into context. Going into Seville’s sweltering heat and febrile atmosphere shorn of some of United’s pivotal players? For Eriksen, living his dream, it should be fun.