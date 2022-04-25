Christian Pulisic hopes late Chelsea winner proves he can ‘make a difference’ for Thomas Tuchel
Prior to his late winner on Sunday the American had scored only once in the Premier League since 2 January and has clocked up only two 90-minute outings in the top flight since then
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic said he was eager to prove his desire to play more often and was happy to score a “massive goal” after coming off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.
Pulisic’s 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge made up for his team mate Jorginho’s missed penalty as Chelsea remained third in the league on 65 points, five points above fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more.
Pulisic’s playing time has been limited in recent weeks, with the American last starting in their 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 6.
“It was a massive goal. We had so much pressure on them for most of the game but we couldn’t get that breakthrough, so I am happy I was able to help out,” said Pulisic, who replaced Timo Werner in the 76th minute.
“I needed to come in and make a difference, prove I want to be playing and I am happy I did that.”
It was Pulisic’s first goal since he scored in their Champions League last-16 match at Lille on March 16.
“I always want to be on the pitch, to help my team and I am glad I got the opportunity today,” he added. “We played a good match and we got our deserved goal in the end.”
Chelsea next travel to face Manchester United in the league on Thursday.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies