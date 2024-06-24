Who is Christina Unkel? American rules analyst and VAR expert adds insight for ITV during Euro 2024
The former referee impressed television viewers during the opening matches of Euro 2024
Viewers in the United Kingdom have enjoyed the input of a new voice on ITV’s coverage of Euro 2024 with Christina Unkel making a positive first impression.
American football watchers will be familiar with former top level official Unkel, who has been a regular part of CBS’ broadcasts of the sport over the last few years.
But the 37-year-old is a fresh face for most in the UK as ITV look to offer expert insight into the officiating at the tournament.
The presence of an ex-referee as part of a broadcast team has become more common over the last decade, with former Premier League official Peter Walton a BT Sport/TNT Sports stalwart and Mike Dean stepping into a regular role with Sky Sports after retiring last year.
The addition of the video assistant referee (VAR) to football has created more opportunities for ex-officials to explain decisions made on the pitch.
A former collegiate soccer player in the United States, Unkel is an experienced former Fifa referee who took up officiating at the age of 10.
A qualified litigation lawyer, Unkel was a featured analyst during the 2019 Women’s World Cup for Fox Sports and has worked as a columnist for The Athletic and CBS Sports covering refereeing and legal issues within the game.
She also operates within football in a rather different capacity — in July of last year, Unkel was appointed president of the newly-formed Tampa Bay Sun FC.
The Florida club are set to play their first professional campaign in the inaugural season of the USL Super League, which launches in August.
