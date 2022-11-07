Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boro unhappy with lack of Twitter action over racist tweet aimed at Chuba Akpom

The striker was targeted after scoring in Saturday’s league draw with Bristol City.

Damian Spellman
Monday 07 November 2022 17:01
Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom was targeted on social media after scoring against Bristol City (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom was targeted on social media after scoring against Bristol City (Will Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

A racist tweet aimed at Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is being investigated by police, while the club have hit out at Twitter after the social media platform “didn’t find it to be in violation” of its rules.

The 27-year-old was targeted in a post replying to a tweet from the club’s Twitter account after he scored in Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Bristol City.

Boro immediately reported the message, which included a highly derogatory term, to Twitter, but were unhappy with the response they received and retweeted both it and the initial reply with the offending word partially obscured on Monday.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Cleveland Police are investigating an incident of social media abuse aimed at our player Chuba Akpom after Saturday’s game against Bristol City.

Recommended

“The offensive Tweet, made within minutes of the final whistle, was immediately reported to the police and to Twitter.

“Twitter’s response, as detailed below, was ‘We reviewed the reported content, and didn’t find it to be in violation of the Twitter rules. In this case, no action will be taken at this time’.

“The club has a zero tolerance policy towards hate crime and discrimination of all forms. The Police investigation is ongoing.”

Cleveland Police is investigating a report from Middlesbrough Football Club of a racist remark made towards a man on social media.

Cleveland Police spokesperson

Cleveland Police confirmed that it has launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Cleveland Police is investigating a report from Middlesbrough Football Club of a racist remark made towards a man on social media. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Recommended

The racist reply, which prompted angry responses from other users, now appears to have been removed and replaced with a message reading: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

The PA news agency has contacted Twitter for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in