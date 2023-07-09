On This Day in 2012 – Roberto Mancini agrees a new five-year deal with Man City

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roberto Mancini agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester City on this day in 2012.

However, just 10 months later the City dream had soured and the title-winning manager wound up being sacked.

The Italian manager took charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2009 and helped accelerate the club’s revolution under owner Sheikh Mansour.

Mancini was rewarded with a long-term new deal after steering City to their first top-flight title in 68 years, when the Manchester side won the 2011-12 Premier League.

Sergio Aguero’s last-ditch winner toppled QPR and saw City edge out rivals and neighbours Manchester United to claim the league crown.

Mancini replaced Mark Hughes in December 2009, leading his side to the 2011 FA Cup before swiping the English championship a year later.

“I am delighted to be able to give all of my efforts to Manchester City for a further five years,” said Mancini on completing his new extended deal.

“The opportunity which exists to build on our recent success is enormous.”

Sadly for Mancini, that enormous opportunity for City did not extend to him for much longer.

City lost the 2013 FA Cup final 1-0 to Wigan, with the Latics suffering Premier League relegation to sit alongside their cup glory.

That proved the final straw for City’s owners, after United had already sewn up the Premier League title with two games to play.

Mancini was unseated by City on May 13, 2013 – just two days after that FA Cup final defeat.

Assistant Brian Kidd took charge for the final two league games, with United eventually ending with an 11-point margin on second-placed City.

Mancini would move on to further club management roles with Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit St Petersburg before claiming Euro 2020 glory as Italy coach.