Pep Guardiola: I cannot guarantee Man City will challenge for title next season

Pep Guardiola admitted he could not guarantee Manchester City would bounce back to challenge Liverpool for next season’s Premier League title.

City will play in the Champions League for a 15th-successive season after they salvaged a disappointing campaign with a final-day victory over Fulham to finish third and secure a spot in Europe’s top-tier competition.

However, City ended the campaign – the club’s first without a trophy in eight years – 13 points behind champions Liverpool.

And when asked if he expected City would be in a position to dethrone Arne Slot’s side next term, Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I never thought we would win six Premier League titles in seven years.

“But if you expect that I am going to tell you now that next season we are going to win the Premier League, you are wrong.

“Since I have arrived at this club, we have finished with 80-plus points and this season we have finished with 71 so that is miles away from our standards. And it has happened for many reasons.

“Sport and football gives you another chance and we will look to prove ourselves.

“But we are miles away from Liverpool. That is the reality. I have a feeling next season will be better but I don’t know how we will react after the Club World Cup. We will be exhausted without a holiday before next season.

“We have to rise and increase our level otherwise we will not compete to fight for the titles. But if we are fit, we will try and we will be closer.”

With Kevin De Bruyne calling time on his City career and doubts cast over Jack Grealish’s future, there is a growing feeling that the deposed champions would need a major rebuild to compete.

However, while Guardiola – who had already said he wanted to trim his squad – admitted new players would be brought in, he did not envisage a significant overhaul this summer.

Guardiola continued: “I don’t have that feeling. I have 24 players and I saw them training the other day and I said: ‘Oh my gosh, how good are they?’

“New faces will come, especially in positions where we are weaker, but I don’t think we need a lot. We have a good squad and I don’t want a lot of players.

“But we will see. The summer is long. There will be players who realise they don’t play and want to leave. But that is now not my business.

“I qualified for the Champions League and the rest belongs to the club.”

Fulham end the season in 11th following a strong campaign in which they recorded their best-ever points tally in the Premier League.

“It was a great season,” said manager Marco Silva.

“It hurts a little bit to not finish in the top half of the table, where we were for the majority of the season.

“But breaking the record tally of points, speaks about ourselves and the season we have had.”