Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Claudio Bravo has said that he had a “marvellous time” at Manchester City, claiming his spell at the club to be “successful in every sense”.

The Chilean was a statement signing from Barcelona by Pep Guardiola during the manager’s first summer at the club in 2016, immediately displacing established first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart as Guardiola sought to evolve his side’s style of play.

But Bravo endured a tough start to life in England, culpable for a Manchester United goal in a 2-1 derby win on debut, and sent off for handling the ball outside of his area in a Champions League meeting with his former club a month later.

Willy Caballero eventually took over as Guardiola’s preferred Premier League goalkeeper in February 2017, and Bravo was a bit-part figure in the league during the rest of his time at the club.

Yet the Chile captain recalls his time at the Etihad Stadium fondly, noting his success in major finals and a trophy haul that includes two League Cups - Bravo starting both finals in goal - and his work in helping pave the way for the club’s continuing success.

“I had a marvellous time at Manchester City,” Bravo told The Players’ Tribune. ”I’m telling you, it was successful in every sense.

“People say I had a tough first season, but it was a learning process. When I got to England, in 2016, the goalkeeper’s job was to smash the ball as far as possible. The lower-half teams would hit it long and go for the famous second ball.

“Pep wanted me to take part in the buildup. I was going to play it short, to make myself available for the return pass. If there was no space on the left, I was going to send it to the right to restart the attack. We were trying to change the game.

“All four of my seasons there were amazing. I felt valued within the club. I had a great relationship with Pep. My kids learned English, and we grew a lot as a family.

“I guess people remember different things. When I look back at that time, I recall that I played in two League Cup finals and two Community Shields — and won them all.”

Bravo believes his time at Man City was a success (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Bravo returned to Spanish football with Real Betis in August 2020, where he is currently behind Rui Silva in the goalkeeping pecking order.

He had more domestic cup success at the end of last season, playing a key role as Betis secured their first Copa del Rey triumph since 2005 with a penalty shootout win over Valencia.

For the now 39-year-old, the trophy was even more special with his children now of an age at which they could engage fully in their father’s success.

“I really wanted to win something with Betis,” explained Bravo. “And my kids were able to savour it.

“When I won titles in Barcelona, not all of them knew what their dad was doing. My son, Mateo, was very young, and my youngest daughter, Emma, had just been born.

“When we were doing the lap of honour earlier this year, in front of our amazing fans, all my kids were there, and they knew what it meant. That feeling was hard to describe. It’s like your happiness as a footballer and a dad combine and multiply.

“They are what makes me feel fulfilled. Take them away and everything falls apart.”