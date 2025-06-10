The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Claudio Ranieri rejects Italy manager job after Luciano Spalletti announces own sacking
Spalletti announced his own dismissal on Sunday following Italy's 3-0 drubbing by Norway
Claudio Ranieri revealed he has turned down the vacant Italy manager's job after Luciano Spalletti was dismissed from his post.
The 73-year-old, who famously guided Leicester City to a fairytale Premier League title in 2016, will stay on with AS Roma as their senior advisor.
Former Napoli coach Spalletti, 66, announced his own dismissal on Sunday following Italy's 3-0 drubbing by Norway in their opening World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Ranieri, who recently retired for a second time after his spell at Roma last season, said he was honoured to have been offered the job by Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.
"I thank President Gravina for the opportunity, a great honour, but I have reflected and decided to remain available to Roma in my new position totally," he told Italian news agency ANSA.
"The Friedkins (Roma owners) gave me their full support and backing for whatever decision I had made regarding the national team but the decision is mine alone."
Ranieri helped Roma finish fifth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Europa League. The Italian has been replaced by former Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini at the Stadio Olimpico ahead of next season.
Reuters
