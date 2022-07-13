On this day in 2015: Leicester appoint Claudio Ranieri as first-team manager

Claudio Ranieri was appointed first-team manager at Leicester, on this day in 2015.

Ranieri took over at the King Power Stadium after an 11-year Premier League absence following his dismissal at Chelsea in 2004 but was appointed by the Foxes on a three-year contract.

The appointment came after previous boss Nigel Pearson was sacked Leicester in July 2015 following a fallout between club and manager.

Ranieri, then 63 years old, took his 16th position in football management and his reign was remembered for the Foxes’ shock Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 season.

Less than a year after being appointed, Ranieri had guided Leicester to their first-ever English league title and he was commended for his efforts by being named FIFA best men’s coach in 2016.

Despite the heroics in the 2015-16 season, Leicester and Ranieri struggled the following season and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage.

Ranieri guided Leicester to their first Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester in February 2017 with the club in 17th position and just one point above the relegation zone.

After being axed as boss, Ranieri said: “After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be.

“The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.”