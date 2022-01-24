Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed.

Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns.

It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October.

With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on 5 February, Watford have acted swiftly in what is their second managerial change of the season.

“The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity,” a statement read.

“However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.”

Ranieri replaced former manager Xisco Munoz just seven games into the campaign, with the club winning three of those matches, but the former Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham boss lasted just 112 days in the job.