Chelsea have the opportunity to become world champions when they take part in the 2022 Fifa Club World Cup.

The Blues have qualified for the competition by virtue of winning the 2021 Uefa Champions League, after beating favourites Manchester City in the final in Porto last May.

The Club World Cup is contested by the champions of each major continent, with the final typically seeing the Champions League winners taking on the victors in South America’s Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras of Brazil are the Libertadores champions, while Africa will be represented by Al Ahly, Central and North America by CF Monterrey, and Asia by Al Hilal. Al Jazira will also be taking part in order to represent hosts the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the competition.

When does the Fifa Club World Cup 2022 start?

The Fifa Club World Cup gets underway on Saturday 5 February in the United Arab Emirates.

What is the format of the Club World Cup?

A preliminary round of two matches takes place, with the winners going through to the second round. Al Ahly face Monterrey first of all, before Al Hilal take on Al Jazira.

In the semi-finals, the South American champions take on the winners of the first match in the preliminary round, while the European representatives face the winners of the second preliminary round match.

The two teams who win in the semi-finals then face one another in the final.

All matches are one-off affairs, with extra-time and penalties used to decide draws if necessary.

When is Chelsea’s first Club World Cup match?

Chelsea will kick-off their campaign in the semi-finals on Wednesday 9 February at 16:30 in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, against the winners of Al Hilal vs Al Jazira.

How can I watch the Club World Cup?

Channel 4 has picked up the broadcast rights to this year’s Club World Cup in the UK.

Fans in the UK can watch their semi-final fixture on 9 February at 16:30 on E4. If Chelsea progress to the final, that match match will be shown on Sunday 13 February at 16:30 on Channel 4.

Online streaming is also available in the UK via All 4.

What are the odds?

Chelsea 4/11

Palmeiras 15/8

Monterrey 12/1

Al Ahly 33/1

Al Hilal 50/1

Al Jazira 100/1

Prediction

Chelsea missed out on their only previous entry into the Club World Cup, losing in the final to Corinthians in 2012, but should have more than enough to see off whoever they face in the UAE this time.