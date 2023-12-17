Fifa accused of prioritising own interests after revealing Club World Cup plans

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Leagues Forum have written to Fifa to complain about the lack of consultation regarding the expanded Club World Cup for 2025, arguing that the global body continues to “prioritise its own” over the health of the game.

The group, who represent the collective interests of national leagues around the world, are especially concerned with how Fifa “refuses” to consider the interests of the individual national competitions under them as they overload the calendar.

The details for the expanded Club World Cup were finally confirmed in Riyadh on Sunday, with 32 teams set to play in the USA over the course of just four weeks between 15 June and 13 July 2025.

The key points are that there will be 12 clubs from Europe and six from South America, in what is now being interpreted by influential figures within the game as a joint Fifa-Saudi attempt to carve out their own version of the lucrative Champions League.

It is seen as one of a few potential factors that could eventually bring some form of split in the sport, as European football awaits the European Court of Justice’s decision on the Super League this Thursday. That will rule whether Uefa and Fifa have sole jurisdiction to set up tournaments, or whether they are a “monopoly” that needs to be broken up.

It adds an element of irony to the current situation, and has fed into growing frustration with Uefa president Alexander Ceferin over what is perceived as a lack of foresight about such issues.

The World Leagues Forum have written a strongly-worded letter to Fifa, with the main points of contention proving Fifa’s refusal to “consider the interests of national competitions”, a continuous “overloading of the calendar” and - above all - how the governing body is supposed to be concerned with the wider welfare of the game but instead “consistently” prioritises its own interests.

Fifa have privately argued to the leagues that the Confederations Cup has been scrapped so it is not just a case of “adding” tournaments. Three days of rest are similarly guaranteed for players between games.

As regards priorities, the broader view is also that there is a lack of strong club competitions outside Europe and South America, so this is a way to strengthen the game globally. Fifa have also signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Club Association, who represent the major clubs and those who have qualified for Uefa competition.

The ECA said it “warmly welcomes” the announcement of the expanded Club World Cup. It said: “This new tournament is fantastic news for club football in general, and for European clubs who are guaranteed 12 teams in this first-ever edition.”