Extreme heat dominates Club World Cup discourse as competition enters final stages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inaugural expanded Club World Cup has delivered a spectacle on the pitch, marked by underdog triumphs and captivating support from South American and Arabic fans. However, as the tournament approaches its final stages, concerns over player welfare and lukewarm attendances in the United States have sparked significant debate.

What many anticipated to be a European-dominated affair has instead seen the shock elimination of several UEFA Champions League heavyweights. Brazilian sides Flamengo, Botafogo, and Fluminense, alongside Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, have created some of the tournament's most thrilling stories. Fluminense stunned Inter Milan with a 2-0 win in the Round of 16, while Al Hilal delivered a seismic upset by knocking out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami also played their part earlier in the tournament, defeating Porto 2-1 in the group stage – ending a 13-year unbeaten run for European teams against clubs from other continents in the competition.

While the on-field action has brought some drama, challenges off the pitch have raised eyebrows. The American summer's extreme weather, characterised by scorching heat and unexpected thunderstorms, has disrupted matches and fuelled serious concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will also be held in North America. The soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity have led to major complaints from players and coaches, prompting global players' union FIFPRO to explore whether extending halftime to 20 minutes and introducing more frequent cooling breaks could better protect players. Nine of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup face conditions considered 'extreme risk' for heat-related illness, posing player safety concerns and fuelling calls for more mandatory cooling aids or schedule changes.

Photo highlights from the Club World Cup round of 16 Show all 20

"Heat conditions are a serious topic that affect football globally," world soccer's governing body FIFA told Reuters. "Discussions on how to deal with heat conditions need to take place collectively... The protection of players must be at the centre." With the semi-finals and final scheduled for 3pm local time at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where temperatures could reach 32 degrees Celsius, the heat debate is set to intensify. Thunderstorms have also caused disruptions, with matches suspended as players left the pitch and fans sought shelter. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca criticised having the United States as hosts after a two-hour weather delay marred his team's last-16 win over Benfica in Charlotte.

The knockout match involving Chelsea, played in a half-empty stadium of under 26,000, highlighted the underwhelming attendances for matches involving European clubs. In contrast, South American and Arabic fans have provided much of the tournament’s vibrancy. Despite the excitement on the pitch, FIFA’s website still lists plenty of tickets available for remaining games, including next week's semi-finals and the July 13 final, raising questions about the tournament’s broader appeal in the U.S. As FIFA reflects on the Club World Cup’s successes and challenges, the lessons learned will be critical in shaping the path to the 2026 World Cup, where similar issues may loom large.