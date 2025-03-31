LAFC and Club America vying for final Club World Cup spot as Fifa consider decisive play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fifa are considering staging a one-time play-off between MLS side LAFC and Mexican outfit Club America to decide who takes the final spot in this summer’s Club World Cup.

The winner of the play-off would replace Club Leon in the competition, who were deemed ineligible to compete and axed after failing to comply with regulations regarding multi-club ownership.

LAFC were beaten by Leon in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final, the tournament that decided the Liga MX side’s initial inclusion in the Club World Cup. As such, LAFC will feel they have a strong claim to compete in Leon’s place.

Meanwhile, Club America are the highest-ranked team behind Leon in the confederation ranking that did not qualify for the competition.

"Fifa can confirm it is considering one play-off match between LAFC and Club America for the right to participate in the Fifa Club World Cup 2025," a Fifa statement read.

Whether this play-off comes to fruition will be of great interest to Chelsea, who were due to play Leon in Group D before their exclusion from the competition.

The Blues were also drawn against Brazilian giants Flamengo and Tunisian outfit Esperance Sportive de Tunisie.

LAFC’s consideration for the vacancy poses the prospect of playing against a couple of familiar faces for Chelsea, with former Blues striker Olivier Giroud leading the line, while ex-Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris is their starting goalkeeper.

Leon have nevertheless been aggrieved by the decision to oust them from this summer’s maiden Club World Cup in the United States, with club captain and former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez branding it as a “grave injustice”.

Grupo Pachuca, Leon’s owners who are also in control of fellow Club World Cup participants Pachuca, has announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month, with Leon head coach Eduardo Berizzo confident they will rule in the club’s favour.

Beyond LAFC and Club America, Costa Rican club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense has been among the teams to also make their desire to compete known.

The 32-team competition kicks off on June 15 and runs until the final on July 13, with Manchester City the other English club to be vying for a new title this summer.